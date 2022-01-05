Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 740 Views
Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future.
The subscription service is out now for PC and gives access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly cost. It includes games, DLC at launch, and monthly rewards like cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more.
Ubisoft+ is priced at $14.99 per month for PC access and $17.99 per month for multi access on PC and on cloud gaming services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.
The publisher also announced announced the tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one. It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.
$15 a month sounds a bit steep. I think I've played 4 Ubisoft games in the last decade Immortals Fenix Rising, Rayman Legends, and South Park Fractured But Whole and Zombi U. I may try it out if they have a free trial, but I'm usually not too interested in Ubisoft games.
Same here, although I HIGHLY suggest you play South Park The Stick of Truth. It was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, but since Ubisoft was the publisher, it's included in their service. Fractured But Whole is almost always considered inferior to Stick of Truth.
A service like this should really just be used a month at a time imo. I.E a game comes out you really want to play, pay $15, finish it, cancel sub.
Not sure if Xbox could work this out or if Ubisoft would be on board, but I would absolutely be interested in a $20 a month tier of gamepass that includes EA play and Ubi+. I don’t play activision blizzard titles anymore and take two releases one interesting thing every 5-7 years, so that one service would cover pretty much all of my gaming needs
Can count on good ol' Ubisoft to go all in with the subscription service model, lol.
While there is merit to such a service I really hope we don't see this kind of adoption among the broader gaming developer community at large.
Can you imagine a Capcom+ subscription, a Naughty Dog+ subscription, and so on? There would be no end to it.
In their defense, the service has been out for a little over 2 years now lol, but I completely agree with you! There's waaaaaaay too many subscription services as is.
We already have plenty with EA Access, GP, PSNow, Ubisoft+ and whatnot.
This service isn't come to Switch and Playstation? I wonder if Xbox has a timed deal or something.