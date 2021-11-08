Neil Druckmann Finishes Filming His Part on The Last of Us HBO Series, Returns to Naughty Dog - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us, has spent several weeks in Canada filming The Last of Us HBO series. He has now finished his work on the filming of the series.

"Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end," said Druckmann via Twitter. "To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly! Excited to return to Naughty Dog."

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

Some photos have leaked online that features Pedro Pascal on set outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Canada, as well as photos of the set itself.

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!



Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles