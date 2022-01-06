By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Half-Life: Alyx to Release on PlayStation VR2

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 436 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during the Sony CES 2021 press conference this week officially announced the next-generation VR headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR 2 and the controllers will be called PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who has leaked gaming news before, has said he heard Sony and Valve have worked out a deal to release Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR2. However, he doesn't know when the current PC exclusive would get a release on PSVR2.

Half-Life: Alyx released for PC via Steam on March 23, 2020.

PlayStation VR2 has new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, upgraded visual fidelity, eye tracking, and responsive feedback. It will also supports 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and an expanded field of view.

4 Comments
SecondWar (4 hours ago)

Honestly I’m more surprised they haven’t done this sooner.

gtotheunit91 SecondWar (3 hours ago)

PSVR most likely just didn't have the hardware to run the game properly. It would definitely look amazing on PSVR 2, though!

gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

That'd be awesome! Bring in even more sales, interest, and excitement for the Half-Life franchise. Valve was probably waiting for PSVR2 to release before considering bringing Alyx to the platform.

Random_Matt (5 hours ago)

Cool

