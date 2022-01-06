Rumor: Half-Life: Alyx to Release on PlayStation VR2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during the Sony CES 2021 press conference this week officially announced the next-generation VR headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR 2 and the controllers will be called PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who has leaked gaming news before, has said he heard Sony and Valve have worked out a deal to release Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR2. However, he doesn't know when the current PC exclusive would get a release on PSVR2.

Half-Life: Alyx released for PC via Steam on March 23, 2020.

From what I’ve been told, they have. Not sure when it’s happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets? https://t.co/RPrdPArDLc — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 6, 2022

PlayStation VR2 has new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, upgraded visual fidelity, eye tracking, and responsive feedback. It will also supports 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and an expanded field of view.

