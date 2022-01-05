Playground Games' Co-Founder Gavin Raeburn Leaving the Studio - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Playground Games, the studio known for developing the Forza Horizon series, is losing its co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn. He co-founded the British studio in 2009 and his role will be replaced by another co-founder, Trevor Williams, according to Microsoft in a statement sent to Windows Central.

"After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as Studio Director," said Microsoft's CVP of Forza and Fable, Alan Hartman in a statement.

"A founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will transition from General Manager to Studio Head effective immediately, as the Playground Games team focuses on updates to Forza Horizon 5 and the development of Fable."

Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 in November 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and is also working on a brand-new Fable game.



