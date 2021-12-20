CrossFireX Gets Hands-On Previews - News

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment during The Game Awards 2021 announced CrossfireX will launch on February 10, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It "delivers an intense FPS experience spanning multiple thrilling gameplay modes and a cinematic campaign."

With CrossfireX now less than two months away from release multiple gaming outlets have posted hands-on previews of the game. This includes IGN, Easy Allies, and COGConnected.

View the hands-on gameplay videos below:

