Tencent Acquires Back 4 Blood Dev Turtle Rock Studios - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Tencent announced it has acquired Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios' parent company Slamfire.

Turtle Rock will become part of Tencent and retain its independent operations in Lake Forest, California. The current team led by co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton will continue to run its operations.

The acquisition will have no effect on the multiplayer zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood.

"We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios," said the president and general manager of Turtle Rock Studios Steve Goldstein. "Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit."

The chief strategy officer of Tencent Games Global Eddie Chan added, "We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online game. We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles