Picross S7 Announced for Switch

Jupiter has announced Picross S7 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan and Hong Kong on December 23, in Europe on December 27, and in North America on January 10, 2022 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79.

he seventh Picross in the S series supports touchscreen controls!

Touchscreen Controls

Players can now select “Touch Hold” or “Touch Toggle” as an input method on the puzzle board.

Touch (Hold) – The input mode will be turned on while holding the button or stick, and turned off when released.

– The input mode will be turned on while holding the button or stick, and turned off when released. Touch (Toggle) – The input mode will be toggled on or off every time the button or stick is pressed.

Changes to Linked Series Titles for Bonus Content

In this release, link play data from Picross S4, Picross S5, and Picross S6 to unlock three large 40×30 Extra puzzles.

Unlock Piece Puzzles by Completing Mega Picross Puzzles

Clip Picross piece puzzles can now be unlocked by completing Mega Picross puzzles in addition to Picross puzzles.

There are 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross piece puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and five Extra puzzles, a grand total of 485 puzzles!

