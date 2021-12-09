PS Vita Game Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure Headed to PC on January 20, 2022 - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer FK Digital announced the action puzzle game, Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure, will launch for PC via Steam on January 20, 2022.

The game first released for the PlayStation Vita in July 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

In action puzzle game Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure, play as a legendary hero Usagimaru, who embarks on a massive quest to save a village from the clutches of vile monsters.

A collection which contain popular action puzzle games Ninja Usagimaru: The Gem of Blessings and its sequel Ninja Usagimaru: The Mysterious Karakuri Castle from handheld game consoles, now on Windows PC!

This is a strange and mysterious story, from a time long forgotten by men. There was once a young fellow who traversed the world as the wind took him. This intrepid wanderer was called Usagimaru.

Enjoy the beautiful Wafu world and two warm stories!

Story I: The Gem Of Blessings

Jump over obstacles, defeat the Mononoke army and save the abducted villagers from their evil clutches!

You control Usagimaru, and sets off on a journey to rescue captivated villagers from the evil grasps of the Mononoke. Your mission is to bring the villagers to the safety of the Usagi Statue.

In each stage there will be a captured villager, and the path to rescue them is filled with various traps and Mononoke.

Use the various tools you have in your possession, and utilize the terrain and even the Mononoke themselves in order to rescue the villagers, and finally bring them to safety!

Story II: The Mysterious Karakuri Castle

Usagimaru is back, for rescue captured villagers and restore order to the land!

Ready to reap the rewards of a true ninja warrior? Freeing villagers will bestow bonuses to boost your equipment and skills! Navigate tough traps, manipulate the environment and overcome brain twisting puzzles as the one and only Usagimaru!

There are adorable pixel arts, simple control, challenging puzzles, in up to 130 stages!

Choose your favorite costume and Adventure with Usagimaru!

