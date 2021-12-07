By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Halo Infinite Campaign Launch Time Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 207 Views

343 Industries released the free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved, while the campaign launches tomorrow, December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter has revealed the exact time the Halo Infinite campaign will launch tomorrow. The game will be available to play starting at 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT / December 9 at 3:00 am JST and 5:00 am AEDT.

We do know the campaign file size 28 GB and has 14 main missions. Digital Foundry this week released its tech review of the campaign of the game running on the Xbox Series X and S.

