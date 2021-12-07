Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Now Available - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Square Enix has officially released Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Endwalker is the fourth expansion for the MMORPG. It adds a new campaign, new gameplay features, new class, improvements, and more.

View the launch trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles