Early Development Video of ICO Released - News

/ 36 Views

by, posted 5 minutes ago

genDESIGN has released an early development video of ICO. This is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the game.

"This is an early development video of the PlayStation 2 title ICO, which was released on December 6, 2001," genDESIGN said. "This was created around 1998 to share the game’s concept with the development team.

"This video was a breakthrough for the team, the light at the end of the title, when the staff, including [director Fumito] Ueda, were groping in the dark, not knowing what kind of game ICO would become. Despite video and sound imperfections such as scanlines and noise, as well as the debug display, we didn’t dare alter or edit the footage as to express the atmosphere of that time."

View the video below:

ICO released for the PlayStation 2 and later for the PlayStation 3 as part of the The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles