CrossfireX Twitter Teases Announcement - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala last month said the launch for CrossfireX is not far off as very little development work remains.

"Crossfire’s HD story mode and CrossfireX game launches are getting closer, and the exact timing of the launches is at the discretion of Smilegate and its publishing partners," Virtala said at the time.

The official CrossfireX Twitter account has teased an upcoming announcement. The tweet says, "Attention Mercenaries… Black List transmission intercepted… decrypting…"

The Game Awards will premiere this Thursday, December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET, so it is entirely possible we will get a release date for the game during the show.

Attention Mercenaries... Black List transmission intercepted... decrypting... pic.twitter.com/yU0nN7lz2M — CrossfireX (@PlayCrossfireX) December 3, 2021

CrossfireX is based on Smilegate's multiplayer shooter, Crossfire. It adapts the game with a single-play campaign. It will launch exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

