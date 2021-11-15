Remedy Says CrossfireX Launch is Getting Close - News

Remedy Entertainment in the latest earnings report revealed the launch for CrossfireX is not far off as very little development work remains.

"Crossfire projects with Smilegate are in a launch preparation phase, with little development work remaining," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala.

Virtala added the exact launch date for CrossfireX is up to Smilegate and publishing partners.

"Our dedicated team for Crossfire’s HD Story Mode and CrossfireX is currently focused on finetuning and polishing the technical details of the story version of the game to provide the best quality and gaming experience," Virtala added.

"Crossfire’s HD story mode and CrossfireX game launches are getting closer, and the exact timing of the launches is at the discretion of Smilegate and its publishing partners."

CrossfireX is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

