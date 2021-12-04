Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Reportedly is Likely to be Shown at The Game Awards 2021 - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X, along with Senua's Saga: Hellblade II at The Game Awards 2019 in December 2019. Since it was announced we haven't heard much on the game.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in October said he believes the plan is to showcase Senua's Saga: Hellblade II at The Game Awards 2021.

Grubb in a new a recent GamesBeat Decides live stream reiterated that he is "leaning towards Hellblade II [to] still be there because I just haven't heard anything to the contrary."

The original entry in the series Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Game Awards 2021 will premiere on December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. 40 to 50 games will be featured throughout the event.

