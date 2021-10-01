Rumor: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be Shown at The Game Awards 2021 - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X, along with Senua's Saga: Hellblade II at The Game Awards 2019 in December 2019. Since it was announced we haven't heard much on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of the DefiningDuke podcast said he believes the plan is to now showcase Senua's Saga: Hellblade II at The Game Awards 2021, which is set to take place in-person on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I think you're probably right. I think Hellblade 2 was kind of the plan as well, but we'll see if that actually happens," said Grubb. "They were thinking about doing the thing that they had after E3 with Parris.

"They were thinking about putting that in the show but were like 'no, that's too much for you stuff so we'll just save that and then we'll do something later in the year', probably The Game Awards, that's going to be the plan. We'll see, those plans could change."

Grubb added while it is unlikely there is a small chance Obsidian's Avowed will appear during the show. Microsoft did announce Perfect Dark last year at The Game Awards 2020, so having at least one game showcased this year makes sense.

Thanks, PureXbox.

