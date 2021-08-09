Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Out Now for Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 514 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have released Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for Xbox Series X|S.

It is a free upgrade for those who own the game on the Xbox One, as well as for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The upgrade features improved visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more.

View the optimized for Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles