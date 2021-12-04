Farming Simulator 22 Was the Best-Selling Game in Europe During Black Friday Week - Sales

/ 320 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring, who has previously provided insights to the gaming market in Europe, has revealed Farming Simulator 22 was the best-selling game in Europe during Black Friday week. The data comes via GSD charts.

"Across Europe last week, the best-selling video game was Farming Simulator 2022 (GSD charts)," said Dring. "Gaming is appealing more broadly by the year."

He had previously revealed the Nintendo Switch had its best-selling week ever in the UK during Black Friday week and the Xbox Series S during the same week alone outsold the PlayStation 5.

Dring has also stated the PS5 is the best-selling console in the UK and Italy in 2021, while the Nintendo Switch is number one in France, Netherlands, Spain, and Australia.

Across Europe last week, the best-selling video game was Farming Simulator 2022 (GSD charts). Gaming is appealing more broadly by the year — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 3, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles