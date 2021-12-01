PS5 Best-Selling Console in 2021 in the UK and Italy, Switch #1 in France, Netherlands, Spain, and Australia - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the best-selling console in a handful of countries across Europe and Australia.

The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in the UK and Italy, while the Nintendo Switch is number one in France, Netherlands, Spain, and Australia.

Dring also revealed Switch 2021 sales in the UK are already bigger than 2019. This means 2021 is already the second best-selling year for the console, after 2020. However, it will take a big December for the Switch to beat the PS5 for the year.

"In the UK, Switch's 2021 sales are already bigger than 2019," said Dring. "Which means 2021 is already the second best year for the platform (after 2020). However, it'll take a drastic turnaround for Switch to beat PS5, which is currently well in the lead this year.

"Across Europe, PS5 is No.1 in Italy, but in France, Netherlands, and Spain, Switch is currently No.1. Switch is also the top seller in Australia (as it stands). December is such a key month."

