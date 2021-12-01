PS5 Best-Selling Console in 2021 in the UK and Italy, Switch #1 in France, Netherlands, Spain, and Australia - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 802 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the best-selling console in a handful of countries across Europe and Australia.
The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in the UK and Italy, while the Nintendo Switch is number one in France, Netherlands, Spain, and Australia.
Dring also revealed Switch 2021 sales in the UK are already bigger than 2019. This means 2021 is already the second best-selling year for the console, after 2020. However, it will take a big December for the Switch to beat the PS5 for the year.
"In the UK, Switch's 2021 sales are already bigger than 2019," said Dring. "Which means 2021 is already the second best year for the platform (after 2020). However, it'll take a drastic turnaround for Switch to beat PS5, which is currently well in the lead this year.
"Across Europe, PS5 is No.1 in Italy, but in France, Netherlands, and Spain, Switch is currently No.1. Switch is also the top seller in Australia (as it stands). December is such a key month."
How about Germany? I'm guessing PS5 has sold more since PlayStation usually does better than Nintendo there.
He didn't provide any data for Germany. Just the ones I posted about.
Yeah I just thought it was weird to not include it but maybe he doesn't have access to that data.
He added another tweet saying he doesn't get Germany hardware numbers. Only software.
Ah fair enough. Well I think it's a pretty safe bet that PS5 has sold the most there.
Here in Australia PS5 is always sold out.
It's totally deserving and quite the achievement (anything that bests the Switch right now is beyond impressive), but I feel like Sony could roll just about anything out in some of these EU territories and claim victory. They're even more loyal to the Sony brand than Sony's home country lol.
And the US?
This is just about Europe. In the US the Switch sold the best in most months this year.
Pointless, the ps5 would be top seller everywhere if there was stock.
I think in both Japan and North America Switch would still be the best selling even with more PS5 stock. Remember, Switch is in it's peak years while PS5 is still revving up. Just like the PS4 was outselling the Switch when it first came out.
It would not. That is a myth that is simply not true. The Switch is on pace to sell 24 Million in 2021 alone, that is more than any year the Playstation had in HISTORY. The best year Sony ever had with the Playstation is when they shipped 22.5 Million consoles with the PS2 back in 2002, which was the best selling console of all time with peak momentum. No Playstation console is HISTORY was able to sell 24 Million in one year. How in the world could a first year Playstation console with barely any next gen exclusives sell 24 Million, first year consoles typically never sell over 16Million even with full stock. To believe that the PS5 could outsell 24 Million in its first year when Playstation even during its peak was NEVER able to even hit 24 Million in one year is nonsensical, especially with the Japanese home console market dead. Ps5 wouldn't outsell the Switch even if it was fully stocked.