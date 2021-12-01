Halo Infinite Campaign File Size Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 401 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have begun to rollout the pre-install for the Halo Infinite campaign ahead of its release on December 8.
The pre-install is available on the Xbox Game Pass app and it reveals the file size. The Halo Infinite campaign file size 28 GB, which is a relatively small size compared to other AAA releases. The free-to-play multiplayer is 18 GB for a total file size of 46 GB.
View the campaign launch trailer below:
Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.
Thanks, WhatIfGaming.
I wish more devs were this good at optimizing file size, like the Activision CoD studios. 46 GB combined is very small for the largest Halo campaign ever and a multiplayer component, especially with the higher res assets on Series X.
Last generation allot of file space was used for things like video and audio, rather than highly compressible texture and mesh assets.
What gives this current generation an advantage is the video decode engines... The Xbox Series consoles can decode in hardware VP9 and possible H.266 (If not in hardware, definitely software due to the CPU capability).. VP9 alone is a 50% bitrate advantage over the base Xbox One's H.265 video.
It's not so much "optimizations by developers" rather than taking advantage of new hardware feature sets that has been around for years, but consoles have just caught up.
Conversely, some games will re-use assets or rely on procedural generation in order to build-out game world and keep file sizes smaller. Halo will likely be doing this due to some of the forerunner stuff being instanced repeatedly.
Good, I just hope i can download the campaign from the MS store without the multi player since i already have that part downloaded on Steam.