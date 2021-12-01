Halo Infinite Campaign File Size Revealed - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have begun to rollout the pre-install for the Halo Infinite campaign ahead of its release on December 8.

The pre-install is available on the Xbox Game Pass app and it reveals the file size. The Halo Infinite campaign file size 28 GB, which is a relatively small size compared to other AAA releases. The free-to-play multiplayer is 18 GB for a total file size of 46 GB.

View the campaign launch trailer below:

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

