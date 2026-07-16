Mario Tennis Fever Update Adds New Court, Racket, Special Match, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 492 Views
Nintendo announced it has released update 1.1.0 for Mario Tennis Fever.
The update adds GameShare via GameChat support, the Black Hole Racket, the Galaxy Court stage, the Galaxy Court special match, new color options for Luma, Mario's classic outfit, and more.
Read the patch notes below:
Added “GameShare” and ”Play via GameChat”
- Added functionality to play the game with friends on GameChat who don’t have the game.
- In “Play via GameChat,” you can play tennis matches with swing controls in addition to tennis matches with button controls and games in Mix It Up.
Note: A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to use GameChat.
Added a New Fever Racket, the “Black Hole Racket”
- The new “Black Hole Racket” Fever Racket has been added which causes a black hole when the Fever Shot hits the ground.
- The black hole it causes has the effect of pulling players who are nearby into the black hole when it gets large.
- Your HP Gauge will take damage if you get close to the black hole. If your HP reaches 0 due to the black hole and you are knocked out, you will be sucked into the black hole.
- Black holes do not have the effect of drawing in incoming balls.
Added a New Court, the “Galaxy Court”
- A new court has been added based on Super Mario Galaxy.
- The court is made on a distant planet, and although the ball speed isn’t particularly fast, balls have a high bounce.
- The court has a different shape depending on whether you are playing Free Play or Ranked Match matches, or in Special Match.
Added a New Special Match, “Galaxy Court Match”
- Special “Galaxy Court Match” match rules have been added where you play on a spherical court made on a distant planet.
- As the match progresses, one of three types of “Prankster Comets” will appear and will greatly change the strategy of the match.
Added New Colors for Luma
- Added five new colors of Luma as playable characters.
Added Mario’s Classic Outfit
- Added Mario’s classic outfit as a reward for collecting 5 medals.
Changes to Character Specifications
- Changed specifications of some characters.
|Character
|Change(s)
|Diddy Kong
|
|Kamek
|
|Dry Bones
|
|Pauline
|
|Bowser Jr.
|
|Baby Peach
|
|Piranha Plant
|
|Yoshi
|
|Nabbit
|
|Dry Bowser
|
|Luigi
|
|Baby Luigi
|
|Toad
|
|Rosalina
|
|Donkey Kong
|
|Blooper
|
Changes to Fever Racket Specifications
- Changed specifications of some Fever Rackets.
|Racket Name
|Change(s)
|Mini Mushroom Racket
|
|Ice Flower Racket
|
|Star Racket
|
|Bullet Bill Racket
|
|Freezing Racket
|
|Amp Racket
|
|Metal Racket
|
|? Block Racket
|
Changes to Shot Behavior
- Adjusted the star point detection to make it easier to execute Star Shots.
Other Changes
- In addition to the new “Galaxy Court”, you can now select “Academy Court (Grass),” “Academy Court (Hard),” and “Academy Court (Clay)” in court selection.
- You can now select “Random” on the racket selection screen. If you select “Continue” when the match ends, you can compete with a different racket each match.
- Added an option to disable pressing the A Button and B Button simultaneously to hit a flat shot.
- Adjusted how modes are randomly selected for “Search All Modes” in for Ranked Match matches.
- Added “Galaxy Court” as a Ranked Match court and adjusted the order courts appear in.
- Made it so when you’re playing the “Racket Factory Match” special game, if you don’t have a FV Gauge bar filled when picking up a Fever Racket, your FV Gauge will fill up to 1 bar.
- Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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