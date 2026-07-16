Mario Tennis Fever Update Adds New Court, Racket, Special Match, and More - News

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Nintendo announced it has released update 1.1.0 for Mario Tennis Fever.

The update adds GameShare via GameChat support, the Black Hole Racket, the Galaxy Court stage, the Galaxy Court special match, new color options for Luma, Mario's classic outfit, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Added “GameShare” and ”Play via GameChat”

Added functionality to play the game with friends on GameChat who don’t have the game.

In “Play via GameChat,” you can play tennis matches with swing controls in addition to tennis matches with button controls and games in Mix It Up. Note: A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to use GameChat.

Added a New Fever Racket, the “Black Hole Racket”

The new “Black Hole Racket” Fever Racket has been added which causes a black hole when the Fever Shot hits the ground.

The black hole it causes has the effect of pulling players who are nearby into the black hole when it gets large.

Your HP Gauge will take damage if you get close to the black hole. If your HP reaches 0 due to the black hole and you are knocked out, you will be sucked into the black hole.

Black holes do not have the effect of drawing in incoming balls.

Added a New Court, the “Galaxy Court”

A new court has been added based on Super Mario Galaxy.

Super Mario Galaxy. The court is made on a distant planet, and although the ball speed isn’t particularly fast, balls have a high bounce.

The court has a different shape depending on whether you are playing Free Play or Ranked Match matches, or in Special Match.

Added a New Special Match, “Galaxy Court Match”

Special “Galaxy Court Match” match rules have been added where you play on a spherical court made on a distant planet.

As the match progresses, one of three types of “Prankster Comets” will appear and will greatly change the strategy of the match.

Added New Colors for Luma

Added five new colors of Luma as playable characters.

Added Mario’s Classic Outfit

Added Mario’s classic outfit as a reward for collecting 5 medals.

Changes to Character Specifications

Changed specifications of some characters.

Character Change(s) Diddy Kong Slightly increased the strength of shots.

The ability to aim for the sidelines has been increased slightly.

Fixed a bug where backhand Star Shots are weak. Kamek Increased the amount of spin on shots. Dry Bones Increased movement speed while running.

Increased the ability to aim for the sidelines.

The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Pauline Increased the ability to aim for the sidelines. Bowser Jr. Increased the ability to aim for the sidelines. Baby Peach The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased. Piranha Plant The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Yoshi Fixed a bug where backhand Star Shots are weak. Nabbit Fixed a bug where forehand Star Shots are weak.

Increased strength of backhand shots. Dry Bowser Increased strength of forehand shots. Luigi Increased vertical reach. Baby Luigi Increased vertical reach. Toad Fixed a bug where racket effects are displayed incorrectly. Because of this, the distance the ball can be hit back stably from has increased slightly. Rosalina Made it so you start running a little later when moving.

Decreased the ability to aim for the sidelines.

Made it so drop shots bounce more easily and travel farther. Donkey Kong Made it so you start running a little later when moving. Blooper The ability to aim for the sidelines has been decreased slightly.

Changes to Fever Racket Specifications

Changed specifications of some Fever Rackets.

Racket Name Change(s) Mini Mushroom Racket Made it so the effect of being shrunken goes away when a point is scored. Ice Flower Racket Shortened the amount of time you’re stopped for when you touch an Ice Ball.

Decreased the maximum number of Ice Balls that appear from 5 to 4. Star Racket While its effect is active, the racket now gets rid of Mini Mushrooms from the Mini Mushroom Racket. Bullet Bill Racket Increased the ability to aim for the sidelines. Freezing Racket The conditions for the racket’s effect disappearing were either 15 seconds passing, or 10 rallies. This has now changed so there is no rally condition, and it only disappears when 15 seconds pass. Amp Racket The condition for the racket’s effect disappearing was 20 rallies. This has now changed to it disappearing when 12 seconds pass. Metal Racket While its effect is active, you now move slower. Your movement speed will now be the same as when your HP is low. If your HP is already low while the effect is active, your movement speed will not decrease.

While its effect is active, the racket now gets rid of Mini Mushrooms from the Mini Mushroom Racket. ? Block Racket Black Hole Shots have been added as a possible effect of its Fever Shots.

Changes to Shot Behavior

Adjusted the star point detection to make it easier to execute Star Shots.

Other Changes

In addition to the new “Galaxy Court”, you can now select “Academy Court (Grass),” “Academy Court (Hard),” and “Academy Court (Clay)” in court selection.

You can now select “Random” on the racket selection screen. If you select “Continue” when the match ends, you can compete with a different racket each match.

Added an option to disable pressing the A Button and B Button simultaneously to hit a flat shot.

Adjusted how modes are randomly selected for “Search All Modes” in for Ranked Match matches.

Added “Galaxy Court” as a Ranked Match court and adjusted the order courts appear in.

Made it so when you’re playing the “Racket Factory Match” special game, if you don’t have a FV Gauge bar filled when picking up a Fever Racket, your FV Gauge will fill up to 1 bar.

Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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