Halo Infinite Multiplayer Progression Changes Increase XP Payout for First 6 Matches of Each Day - News

Community Manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek via Twitter announced changes coming to the multiplayer progression for Halo Infinite. The XP payout for the "Play 1 Game" daily challenges have increased for the first six games played each day.

"When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily 'Play 1 Game' Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that," said Junyszek.

"After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like. To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day."

Here are the changes for the daily XP payout for each game played:

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP

"We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day," Junyszek added.

"We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback!"

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

