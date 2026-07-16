Hela: of Mice & Magic Launches in Q4 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 837 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games announced the Scandinavian folklore-inspired open-world adventure game, Hela: of Mice & Magic, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Q4 2026.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in this enchanting 3D adventure. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine.

Hela: of Mice & Magic encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online cooperative play as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes.

Key Features:

Explore and Discover – Traverse an expansive, lovingly crafted region inspired by Scandinavia, full of magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains.

– Traverse an expansive, lovingly crafted region inspired by Scandinavia, full of magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains. Magical Backpack – Use your trusty backpack to interact with the world, collect resources, and solve puzzles.

– Use your trusty backpack to interact with the world, collect resources, and solve puzzles. Realistic Physics – Engage with objects that behave realistically, adding a layer of immersion to your magical excursions.

– Engage with objects that behave realistically, adding a layer of immersion to your magical excursions. Dynamic Environments – Adapt to a world that is constantly changing, and contend with the adversity of the natural world.

– Adapt to a world that is constantly changing, and contend with the adversity of the natural world. Puzzle Solving – Challenge your mind with engaging puzzles that blend seamlessly with the story, enriching your journey with rewarding challenge.

– Challenge your mind with engaging puzzles that blend seamlessly with the story, enriching your journey with rewarding challenge. Heal the World – Influence the world of Hela: of Mice & Magic through acts of kindness, witnessing their transformative effects on characters and yourself.

– Influence the world of Hela: of Mice & Magic through acts of kindness, witnessing their transformative effects on characters and yourself. Play Together – Experience the journey solo or together with friends through local split-screen or online modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles