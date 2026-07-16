Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Release Date Moved Up - News

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Milestone announced the release date for Hot Wheels Infinite Rush has been moved up from September 24 to September 10. it will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Advanced access will begin on September 7.

View a new video on the game below:

Read new details on the game below:

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush immerses players in a die-cast-scale world spread across four dynamic, freely explorable islands. Each island has a distinctive visual identity and blends a variety of racing challenges, unexpected obstacles, and hidden collectables, offering a captivating experience designed to foster exploration and high-speed fun.

Players begin their journey in the bustling streets of Wheelswood, the island that captures the energy of a modern metropolis, tasked with finding the best route through long straightaways, towering skyscrapers, and narrow side streets. With sandy beaches, green parks, and crystal-clear waters, Tentacle Bay offers a more relaxed setting dominated by nature and enriched by a rocky area and an archaeological park. Gearville shifts the tone into a harsh desert island full of deep canyons, industrial excavation sites, massive factories, and heavy machinery. Finally, Drifty Temples transports players to a twilight setting inspired by East Asian aesthetics, where neon-lit city streets meet blooming cherry trees, water canals, and ancient temples, all watched over by a giant dragon. The four islands are interconnected through the Launcher, a teleportation system that allows players to jump between islands at any time.

The new trailer highlights the variety of free-roaming activities available, with races being just one of the many ways to experience the game. In Daredevil challenges, players can take on special vehicles spotted in traffic and add them to their collection, while in Delivery Stunts they must drive assigned vehicles to their destination while balancing speed and precision – every collision causes damage, and successfully completing the delivery rewards them with the Hot Wheels vehicle. Stuntman activities flip the objective, as the goal is to smash as many objects as possible, while Tourist challenges focus on capturing specific photo targets, asking players to take pictures based on given prompts and framing requirements, often set against scenic locations and island hotspots. In Find the Flame, the goal is to reach a spot as fast as possible without following a set route, while a range of Stunt activities focused on mastering drift zones, boost sections, and speed challenges further expands the action. Collectables scattered throughout the maps encourage exploration and ensure long-term replayability.

Four distinct vehicle classes, each featuring unique handling and upgrade systems, allow players to find the perfect Hot Wheels for every event as they progress through the islands and unlock the full roster of over 150 vehicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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