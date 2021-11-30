343 'Prepared and Committed' to Deal With Halo Infinite Cheating - News

Community Manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek via Twitter said the developer is "prepared and committed" to cheating issues with Halo Infinite.

"Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a [free-to-play] PC game and it's one we anticipated," said Junyszek. "It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors."

The developer wants people to report cheaters to the Halo Waypoint Support site and said including video evidence will make it easier on the Halo Safety team. Junyszek did say the team is aware people want a "Report Player" feature in-game.

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

Please report bad actors on the @HaloSupport site using https://t.co/a1jKs2cKpV. We know having a “Report Player” feature in-game is desired, but please use this method to file reports for now. Also, including video evidence makes things much easier on the Halo Safety team 👍 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

