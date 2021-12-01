Dead Cells Sales Top 6 Million Units - Sales

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced Dead Cells has sold over six million units worldwide. This figure is up from five million units sold as of March 2021, 3.5 million units sold as of December 2020 and three million units sold as of July 2020.

The developers also announced The Queen and the Sea DLC for the game. It will launch in early 2022 for consoles and PC for $4.99. The DLC adds two extra late-game biomes and a "deadly" boss.

Dead Cells is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

To celebrate the 20th year of Motion Twin and 6 million units sold of Dead Cells, we are happy to announce that "The Queen and the Sea" DLC a.k.a the epic conclusion of our DLC Trilogy will land on PC & Consoles Q1 2022!#deadcells #gaming pic.twitter.com/u4KBCMXOVt — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 30, 2021

