Dead Cells Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced Dead Cells has now sold over five million units worldwide. This figure is up from 3.5 million units sold as of December 2020 and three million units sold as of July 2020. The jump in sales was helped to the launch in China, where it has sold over one million units.

Dead Cells is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles