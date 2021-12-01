Dead Cells The Queen and the Sea DLC Announced - News

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced The Queen and the Sea DLC for Dead Cells. The DLC will launch in early 2022 for consoles and PC for $4.99.

The Queen and the Sea DLC will add two extra late-game biomes and a "deadly" boss. This completes the Beheaded's journey outside the castle and gives a new ending.

View The Queen and the Sea DLC teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Battle your way through sunken shipwrecks, scale a soaring lighthouse and confront your deadliest foe yet. If you manage to make it through all that, maybe you’ll finally get off this god-forsaken island...



This late-game content will give you an alternative to the High Peak Castle/Derelict Distillery and Throne Room biomes.



There’ll be new weapons and enemies to play with of course - we'll be putting out more details as we get closer to release day.

