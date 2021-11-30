Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II Now Available - News

Mojang announced the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II is now available.

It is available on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and Windows 11, and Minecraft: Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

View the official trailer for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II below:

Read details on the update below:

Part II gives the mountains and caves that you know and love a makeover. Updated terrain generation, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems – even the ore veins are larger! They are all so gorgeous so I might have to accept one of the makeovers that my team offers me on the daily. If they can make me look like a lush cave, who am I to say no?

This update also brings CANDLES for everyone. The best light source known to man, or at least this writer, is almost here! Candles bring ambiance. Warmth. A hypnotic flickering flame. What more can you ask for? Well, maybe a candle in a cake. Go on! You’re worth it.

You may have noticed that a few items were missing from the list of new stuff, namely archeology, bundles, and goat horns. This was not just because I couldn’t come up with something quippy to write about them, because I totally could. Archeology? I can dig it! See? Gold. No, these features have been put on hold. They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won’t be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we’re able to add them in the best possible way. Until then, you have a bunch of mountains to climb and caves to dive into. That’s going to take some time, especially if you navigate like I do – minimal planning, maximum confidence.

Read an FAQ on the update below:

Will I be able to update my existing worlds with the new Caves & Cliffs Part II world generation?

Yes, you can. In Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, players with will be able to upgrade their existing worlds with Caves & Cliffs Part II features, including new world and terrain generation. To find out more, please read our dedicated World Upgrading FAQ page.

Have there been improvements to seed parity in this update?

There will be approximate seed parity between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. This means that a seed will give players roughly the same terrain layout and biome placement whether you’re on Java Edition or Bedrock Edition, although expect some differences between the smaller details in the world.

Why are my world sizes increasing with this update and by how much?

Due to changes such as increased world height and depth, increased explorable space below y=0 and to how biomes are generated, Caves & Cliffs Part II will increase the amount of space Vanilla worlds use on your device.

In Bedrock Edition, marketplace templates and other version-locked worlds that do not update to version 1.18 will not have a change to their size on disk.

Please note that although world sizes are increasing, that does not mean that the total app size is increasing by the same magnitude

How are old seeds affected by the update?

Old seeds will still work when creating a new world after this update but will look very different, taking advantage of the new world generation features and changing the player spawn position.

Creators should note that if they are version locked to an old version of the game their seeds will work the same, however, if they want to base their content on 1.18, they should not expect the same results.

Are custom biome packs compatible with Caves & Cliffs Part II worlds?

New world generation in Caves & Cliffs Part II is currently incompatible with the ‘Creation of Custom Biomes’ experiment. In this release, expect worlds with custom biome generation to be stable, however custom biomes will only exist in currently saved areas of the world. Unsaved areas will see Caves & Cliffs world generation.

