Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei Launches in Summer 2022 for Switch in the West

Publisher Idea Factory International announced the otome visual novel, Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the west in summer 2022. It will have English subtitles and Japanese voice-overs.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few.

The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man.

Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

Key Features:

The Object of My Affection – Shanao will encounter five potential routes, each with an Affection Level – a meter that shows how much you have progressed with the character based on the choices made. Once you’ve decided on your route, maintain your Affection Level to get up close and personal with someone…

– Shanao will encounter five potential routes, each with an Affection Level – a meter that shows how much you have progressed with the character based on the choices made. Once you’ve decided on your route, maintain your Affection Level to get up close and personal with someone… Testing My Abilities – There are three Character Abilities Shanao possesses: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. As you progress, you are given choices that will affect her Character Abilities. Try to find an equal balance for all 3 abilities. Too high or low of any ability can trigger a bad outcome!

– There are three Character Abilities Shanao possesses: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. As you progress, you are given choices that will affect her Character Abilities. Try to find an equal balance for all 3 abilities. Too high or low of any ability can trigger a bad outcome! Apple of My Ai – The Ai-Catch system allow players to gauge how their choices affect a character’s Affection Level and Shanao’s Character Abilities in real time! A seedling will indicate a poor Affection Level, while a blooming flower shows a promising Affection Level. The outer frame of the screen will also change into three colors: Red, Blue, and Green. Respectively, each color is associated with Shanao’s Character Ability: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. Keeping a close tab on your decision can help Shanao reach her true ending!

– The Ai-Catch system allow players to gauge how their choices affect a character’s Affection Level and Shanao’s Character Abilities in real time! A seedling will indicate a poor Affection Level, while a blooming flower shows a promising Affection Level. The outer frame of the screen will also change into three colors: Red, Blue, and Green. Respectively, each color is associated with Shanao’s Character Ability: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. Keeping a close tab on your decision can help Shanao reach her true ending! Take Another Stab – After completing a chapter, players can revisit it and manipulate the Affection Levels and Character Abilities – the two main measures that determines the progress of a route. If you feel Shanao is headed down the wrong path, replay the chapter and get back on track!

