Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Dominate the French Charts - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) debuted in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2021, according to SELL.

Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) debuted in second place, while the double pack including both games debuted in third place.

Battlefield 2042 (PS5) debuted in fourth place. FIFA 22 (PS4) is down one spot to take fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Battlefield 2042 Kena Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition Call of Duty: Vanguard

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Battlefield 2042 Call of Duty: Vanguard

PS4 FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox One Battlefield 2042 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Pokémon Shining Pearl Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl double pack Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Battlefield 2042 Age of Empires IV FIFA 22

