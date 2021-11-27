Saints Row Reboot Technical Art Director Joins Xbox Game Studios' Undead Labs - News

Mitri Van, who was working at developer Volition as a Technical Art Director on the Saints Row reboot, has joined Undead Leads as a Principal Technical Artist. This was spotted by Twitter user Klobrille on Van's LinkedIn profile.

Undead Leads is part of Xbox Game Studios and is working on State of Decay 3, which was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Saints Row reboot was recently delayed from February 22, 2022 to August 23. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of February 25, 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on August 23, 2022," said Volition chief creative officer Jim Boone at the time.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

