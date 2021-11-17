Saints Row Delayed to August 23, 2022 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have announced the Saints Row reboot has been delayed from February 22, 2022 to August 23. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of February 25, 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on August 23, 2022," said Volition chief creative officer Jim Boone.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish."

Boone said the team underestimated the impact COVID would have on the development schedule. The delay is to ensure it will be the best game possible.

"In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive," Boone continued.

"However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.

"As mentioned when we announced Saints Row in August, this will be the biggest and best Saints Row game ever and, in order to achieve our goal, we’ve settled upon a generous, yet essential amount of time to realize our ambitions.

"Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.

"Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another. As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you’ve been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It’s our absolute priority to get this right."

