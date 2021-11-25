Biggest Pokémon Launch Sales in the UK - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had the fifth biggest launch week sales for any Pokémon game in the UK at retail. This is according to GfK data shared with GamesIndustry.

The game continues the trend that every Pokémon remake has sold better in week one in the UK, than the games they were based on. Sales for the remakes are 53 percent higher than the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

The list of best-selling Pokémon games includes all the mainline RPG releases from generation one (Pokémon Red and Blue), to the enhanced editions (Pokémon Yellow, Crystal, etc.), up to the most recent releases. (Pokémon Sword and Shield).

Pokémon Red and Blue, the first in the series, launched in the UK in October 1999 and had a relatively small launch as it was before the series took off in popularity in Europe. Pokémon Yellow, the enhanced version of generation one, is the eighth best-selling entry in Pokémon.

Pokémon Go helped propel the popularity of the series, which caused Pokémon Sun and Moon in November 2016 to have the biggest launch in franchise history. No other entry in the series has come close in sales.

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee were the first in the series to release on the Nintendo Switch had the seventh biggest launch in the series.

The first new mainline Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Sword and Shield, had the second biggest launch in series history and is one of the fastest-selling Switch games.

Position Year Title Format 1 2016 Pokémon Sun and Moon Nintendo 3DS 2 2019 Pokémon Sword and Shield Nintendo Switch 3 2014 Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby Nintendo 3DS 4 2011 Pokémon Black and White Nintendo DS 5 2021 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Nintendo Switch 6 2013 Pokémon X and Y Nintendo 3DS 7 2018 Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and Let's Go Pikachu Nintendo Switch 8 2000 Pokémon Yellow Gameboy/Gameboy Color 9 2010 Pokémon Heart Gold and Soul Silver Nintendo DS 10 2001 Pokémon Gold and Silver Gameboy/Gameboy Color 11 2007 Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Nintendo DS 12 2003 Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Gameboy Advance 13 2017 Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Nintendo 3DS 14 2009 Pokémon Platinum Nintendo DS 15 2012 Pokémon Black and White 2 Nintendo DS 16 2004 Pokémon Leaf Green and Fire Red Gameboy Advance 17 2005 Pokémon Emerald Gameboy Advance 18 2001 Pokémon Crystal Gameboy Color 19 1999 Pokémon Red and Blue Gameboy

