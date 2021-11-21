Rumor: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headed to Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May. It included the single-player campaign, over 40 story DLC, weapons, and armor packs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with support for 4K resolution with HDR.

The Xbox Store listing for Mass Effect Legendary Edition had made mention of the remastered trilogy being available on Xbox Game Pass. This was noticed by Polish site XGP. However, it appears the Xbox Store listing has changed back and no longer mentions Xbox Game Pass.

There has yet to be any official announcement of Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass, so this should be treated as a rumor.

It should be noted that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers do have access to EA Play. So it is possible the game could be mad available on EA Play at some point.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

