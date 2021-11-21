By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headed to Xbox Game Pass

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 716 Views

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May. It included the  single-player campaign, over 40 story DLC, weapons, and armor packs from Mass EffectMass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with support for 4K resolution with HDR. 

The Xbox Store listing for Mass Effect Legendary Edition had made mention of the remastered trilogy being available on Xbox Game Pass. This was noticed by Polish site XGP. However, it appears the Xbox Store listing has changed back and no longer mentions Xbox Game Pass. 

There has yet to be any official announcement of Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass, so this should be treated as a rumor. 

It should be noted that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers do have access to EA Play. So it is possible the game could be mad available on EA Play at some point. 

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

10 Comments
rapsuperstar31 (5 hours ago)

That would be great, I've been on the fence picking up the game but putting it on gamepass would be better!

Imaginedvl (1 hour ago)

Well... It is going to happen for Ultimate at some point anyway. So I don't think this is a very long shot. I would say it is very likely to happen before that.

Dulfite (3 hours ago)

Could you imagine what Effect this would have, if true? I bet it would be Mass-ive...

SKMBlake Dulfite (1 hour ago)

Underrated comment

Ashadelo (1 hour ago)

Whose Mass-ively hyped for this?

  • 0
SKMBlake (1 hour ago)

The Switch port already, Mass Affect 3 was on the Wii U

Giggity_goo (5 hours ago)

ive been holding off on buying it because it will come to EA Access sooner or later

JWeinCom Giggity_goo (8 minutes ago)

Your smarter than me, who bought it at launch for full price. Ah well, I had a week off and nothing to do. I have no regrets.

Zippy6 (5 hours ago)

It was always going to come to EA Play (and thus gamepass) but I wasn't expecting it this soon.

Barozi Zippy6 (3 hours ago)

Well it's been 6 months since release so it could come at any moment now or some time within the next 6 months.

