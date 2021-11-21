Gotham Knights Dev Appears to be Working on an Unannounced Game - News

Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal looks like it is developing a second, unannounced game.

This is according to a LinkedIn profile of senior artist at WB Games Montreal Megan Barry, which was spotted by VideoGamesChronicle. The profile makes mention of an unannounced game in development at the developer.

Her profile says she has "co-designed features, core gameplay pillars and co-founded the project with the creative director" on an unannounced game. This is "in addition to our current responsibilities on Gotham Knights."

"I also built project infrastructure with production (Art Direction, confluence, Trello, JIRA)," Berry added. "Collaborated with remote teams on a demo."

Gotham Knights will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

