Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II Launches November 30

Mojang announced the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II for Minecraft will launch on November 30.

The update will be available on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and Windows 11, and Minecraft: Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Read details on the update below:

Part II gives the mountains and caves that you know and love a makeover. Updated terrain generation, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems – even the ore veins are larger! They are all so gorgeous so I might have to accept one of the makeovers that my team offers me on the daily. If they can make me look like a lush cave, who am I to say no?

This update also brings CANDLES for everyone. The best light source known to man, or at least this writer, is almost here! Candles bring ambiance. Warmth. A hypnotic flickering flame. What more can you ask for? Well, maybe a candle in a cake. Go on! You’re worth it.

You may have noticed that a few items were missing from the list of new stuff, namely archeology, bundles, and goat horns. This was not just because I couldn’t come up with something quippy to write about them, because I totally could. Archeology? I can dig it! See? Gold. No, these features have been put on hold. They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won’t be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we’re able to add them in the best possible way. Until then, you have a bunch of mountains to climb and caves to dive into. That’s going to take some time, especially if you navigate like I do – minimal planning, maximum confidence.

