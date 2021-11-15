Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Arrives December 2 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Slitherine and developer Black Lab Games announced the turn-based strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 2. It will also be available for Xbox Game Pass via Console and PC.

The game first launched for PC via Steam on July 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a fast-paced turn-based strategy game set in the grimdark universe of the 41st Millenium. Pick your force, develop your army, field mighty heroes and fight for victory using superior strategy, awesome abilities, and devastating weaponry.

Key Features:

Age of Crimson Dawn – Experience an epic twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honor of the noble Blood Angels.

– Experience an epic twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honor of the noble Blood Angels. Skirmish Mode – Fight across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids in the Skirmish mode. Completely customize your army list by picking your units, heroes and their loadouts.

– Fight across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids in the Skirmish mode. Completely customize your army list by picking your units, heroes and their loadouts. Forge Your Armies – Command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant to annihilate your foes. Use over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to orchestrate your opponent’s bloody demise.

– Command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant to annihilate your foes. Use over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to orchestrate your opponent’s bloody demise. Build Momentum – Each faction has a unique Momentum system that can result in a Surged unit. Units that Surge are able to string together superhuman chains of actions, or use the opportunity to further upgrade their abilities.

– Each faction has a unique Momentum system that can result in a Surged unit. Units that Surge are able to string together superhuman chains of actions, or use the opportunity to further upgrade their abilities. Call In Air Support – Use Command Points to call in faction-specific air support abilities. The Blood Angels Stormraven can obliterate xenos with a missile barrage, or deep strike a unit of veteran Assault Marines behind enemy lines. Meanwhile, the Tyranid Harpy can devastate the enemy defenses with its Sonic Screech, or scatter the battlefield with its deadly Spore Mines.

– Use Command Points to call in faction-specific air support abilities. The Blood Angels Stormraven can obliterate xenos with a missile barrage, or deep strike a unit of veteran Assault Marines behind enemy lines. Meanwhile, the Tyranid Harpy can devastate the enemy defenses with its Sonic Screech, or scatter the battlefield with its deadly Spore Mines. Face Your Friends On The Battlefield – With live and asynchronous multiplayer, and hotseat modes available, there’s no excuse not to take your friends to war.

