Halo Infinite Campaign Gets New Hands-On Gameplay Videos - News

/ 382 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

GameInformer and IGN have posted brand-new hands-on gameplay videos of the Halo Infinite campaign.

Check out the gameplay videos below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles