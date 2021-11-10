The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer Released - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 11, 2021.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is priced at USD $49.99/EUR €54.99/GBP £47.99/AUD $79.95/RUB 3399. An Anniversary Upgrade on digital storefronts will be available for those that already own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition will be available for USD $19.99/EUR €19.99/GBP £15.99/AUD $29.95/RUB 1429.

