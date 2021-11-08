Mario Party Superstars and Guardians Debut on the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 17 hours ago

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 43, 2021, which ended October 31, 2021.

The Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 22 has dropped from fourth to sixth place, while the PlayStation 5 version is down six spots to eighth place.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) debuted in second place. it should be noted digital sales are not included. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) debuted in fourth place and is the only version of the game in the top 10.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 43, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Mario Party Superstars (NS)* - NEW Ring Fit Adventures (NS) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) Minecraft (NS) F1 2021 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

