Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 Temporarily Removed from Digital Storefronts - News

/ 558 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Konami announced it will temporarily remove Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital storefronts starting today as it is working to renew the licenses for historical archive footage used in-game.

"We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021," said Konami.

"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again."

Here is the list of games that will be temporarily removed:

PS3 - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

PS3 - Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

PS3 - Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

PS Vita - Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

PS Now - Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Xbox 360 - Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

3DS - Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

GOG.com - Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

NVIDIA SHIELD- Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for SHIELD TV

NVIDIA SHIELD - Metal Gear Solid 3HD for SHIELD TV

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles