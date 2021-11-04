Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Update 2.12 Adds Matchmaking to Nightmare Survival and Story - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have released Patch 2.12 for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

The latest update for the game restores adds matchmaking to fill empty slots in Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story, makes enemy spawn points random in Survival and Rivals modes, as well as bug fixes.

Read 2.12 patch notes below:

In Survival and Rivals modes, enemy spawn points will now be randomized and will change with each new match. However, Nightmare Survival will maintain a fixed spawn pattern for the entire week to create an even playing ground for the leaderboards. Nightmare Story now has a fixed spawn location for Gyozen’s Scroll and the Oni Chest each week.

and modes, enemy spawn points will now be randomized and will change with each new match. Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where waves could occasionally stop spawning after all enemies were killed.

and where waves could occasionally stop spawning after all enemies were killed. Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where enemies could occasionally stop attacking.

and where enemies could occasionally stop attacking. Added the ability to matchmake to fill empty slots to Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story . For now, we’re testing this feature and will monitor to make sure it doesn’t upset game balance and may remove it in the future depending on your feedback.

to and . Adjusted the Show Details screen in the Lobby to include both perks on equipped gear.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is priced at $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and $59.99 / €69.99 / £59.99 on the PlayStation 4. Users who own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

