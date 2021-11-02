Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 Delayed to 2023 - News

/ 601 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Activision Blizzard in an earnings call with investors today announced it has delayed Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 from 2022 to 2023.

Diablo IV was previously announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while Overwatch 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With a delay to 2023 a release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is likely.

"As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential," said Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre.

"While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged.

"These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters. But we believe giving the teams some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future.

"These decisions will push out the financial uplift that we had expected to see next year. But we are confident that this is the right course of action for our people, our players, and the long-term success of our franchises."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles