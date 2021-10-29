The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 22 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its fourth week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 42ns week of 2021.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes was the only new title in the top. The game debuted in sixth place.

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has remained in second place, while Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up two spots to take third place. NHL 22 is in fourth place. Metroid Dread drops one spot to take fifth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 42, 2021: FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Dread The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Super Mario Party Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles