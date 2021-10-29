New Marvel Game Project in Development by Skydance New Media - News

Marvel and developer Skydance New Media announced a new Marvel Game project is in development.

"I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," said Skydance New Media president Amy Hennig. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience.

"It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

Executive Vice President & Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong added, "Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance. Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We’re excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right."

This is the first game from the new AAA game studios, which was formed by Hennig and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak. The goal of the studio is to develop story-focused interactive entertainment, which is described as a "groundbreaking convergence of games, film, and television."

Skydance New Media is excited to announce a partnership with @Marvel Entertainment to develop a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the #Marvel Universe for its first ever AAA #game studio initiative. pic.twitter.com/x9CF6zsWXM — Skydance (@Skydance) October 29, 2021

