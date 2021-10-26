Call of Duty: Vanguard Info Details PS5 DualSense Features - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games in a PlayStation Blog post have detailed the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller features for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Sledgehammer principal engineer Chris Fowler said the goal with using the features of the DualSense controller is to "simulate the trigger weight of real-world weapons, and to give the player the opportunity to find the trigger pull that works for them in the game. This is greatly aided by the feedback applied by the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers."

Fowler continued, "There are several stages of a trigger pull in the game: the 'take-up' or distance a trigger travels once a player starts to press it. Then there’s the 'break' – – or the point at which the shot is fired once a correct amount of pressure is applied. Then there’s the 'over-travel' which is how far the trigger pulls after the break point, and finally, the 'trigger reset,' which stops automatic firing and resets the break.

"It’s at the 'break' stage that the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers apply varying degrees of feedback to help create the feeling of weight on the trigger. This feedback is applied differently for different weapons, creating a more accurate sense of trigger weight for each."

He added the feedback applied to the controller impacts the firing trigger, as well as the scope trigger. This means the downsight speed and L2 trigger weight is different depending on which weapon you are using. Heavy weapons feel heavy and light weapons feel light.

"In the end, the player will find variety in weapon feel, will find new variables to work with in weapon tuning, and will have the ability to add new attachments that change how the trigger reacts, the force of the feedback, and the downsight speed," said Fowler.

"The ability to do this with the DualSense controller has not only allowed us to add a new degree of tactical decision-making for players when building their perfect loadouts, but helps to increase the sense of immersion in the overall experience. And in the case any players decide these features aren’t for them in a particular circumstance, they can be turned on or off in real time the game’s Settings."

Fowler also explained how the game takes advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback.

"Throughout the Campaign and Multiplayer, there will be moments that the chaos of war is on full display, and with the help of haptic feedback in the DualSense controller you will feel the action happening around you pulse through your hands and traverse up your arms," said Fowler.

So when enemy fire is tearing through your cover, you will feel the impacts of the bursts and debris around you."

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles