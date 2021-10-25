Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has Recouped Development Costs - News

Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which released last month for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store has already recouped its development costs.

This information comes from Ember Lab co-founder Josh Grier who spoke with Bloomberg. "It’s hard to tell what's a huge success," said Grier. "Sony’s happy."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been enough of a success that Ember Lab is now a full-time game developer. However, they aren't sure what their next title will look like. They do know it will be narrative-driven like Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Ember Lab started out as an animation studio in 2009.

