PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in September, FIFA 22 Sales Were 77% Digital

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in September 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. It is the console's best sales period since February or March depending on which four week period you look at.

The Xbox Series X|S saw a strong jump in sales as it claimed second place on the hardware charts.

Nintendo Switch dropped to third in hardware sales, however, the number of consoles sold did increase month-over-month following the £20 price drop of the standard Switch.

There were nearly 220,000 game consoles sold in the UK during September, which is the four week period ending October 2.

Overall console sales in the UK for the first nine months of 2021 are up by 43.2 percent when compared to 2020. Over 1.6 million consoles have been sold so far this year.

GSD data shows that 3.36 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in September. That is 25 percent higher than in September 2020. The boost was mainly due to FIFA launching in September this year, while it launched in October in 2021. Digital game sales accounted for 2.26 million of game sales, while physical sales accounted for 1.1 million.

FIFA 22 dominated the UK charts in September after just one week. Launch sales are up 10 percent compared to FIFA 21. Physical sales dropped 34 percent compared to last year's game, however, digital sales grew 37 percent. 77 percent of FIFA 22 sales were digital, which is up from 62 percent of FIFA 21's sales.

NBA 2K22 debuted in third place with sales down over 29 percent compared to last year's game. Tales of Arise, Diablo II: Resurrected, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Deathloop and Life Is Strange: True Colors also debuted in the top 20.

Deathloop was the biggest PS5 exclusive in September with a debut in 16th place. However, it should be noted Bethesda, like Nintendo, does not share digital sales.

Here are the software charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 22 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 4 F1 2021 (EA/Codemasters) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 7 Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) 8 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Sony) 9 Diablo II: Resurrected (Activision Blizzard) 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)* 11 Civilization VI (2K Games) 12 Minecraft: Switch Edition* (Mojang) 13 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 14 Insurgency: Sandstorm (Focus Entertainment) 15 Death Stranding: Director's Cut (Sony) 16 Deathloop (Bethesda)* 17 Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix) 18 Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 20 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

