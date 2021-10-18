Outriders Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC Tomorrow - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly released Outriders in April 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. It was also available for Xbox Game Pass for Console.

The cooperative action role-playing third-person game will now be getting a release for Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate tomorrow, October 19.

Progress can be transferred between the Xbox version and the Windows version if you are using the same account on both platforms. However, progress cannot be transferred if you are using other PC storefronts like Steam or PlayStation consoles.

Outriders supports cross-platform play, which means if you play the game through the Windows version you can play with players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and other PC storefronts. Cross-play can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu.

