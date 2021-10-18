Metroid Dread and Far Cry 6 Debut on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 310 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 40, 2021, which ended October 10, 2021.

The PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 22 is in second place, while the Xbox One version is in sixth place and the Nintendo Switch version in seventh place.

Metroid Dead (NS) debuted in third place, this is despite the digital figures not being included.

Far Cry 6 (PS5) debuted in fourth place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in ninth place.

There are three PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, one Xbox One title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 40, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) Metroid Dread (NS)* - NEW Far Cry 6 (PS5) - NEW Far Cry 6 (PS4) - NEW FIFA 22 (XOne) FIFA 22 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Far Cry 6 (XS) - NEW Alan Wake Remastered (PS5) - NEW

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles